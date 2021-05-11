Sumokoin (SUMO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $854,496.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $854,496.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 94.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.07 or 0.00782907 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

