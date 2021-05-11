Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Tops $0.0288

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market cap of $102.00 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00082840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.00106033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00053738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.05 or 0.00781068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.73 or 0.08826590 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNTVTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.