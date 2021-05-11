Folder Protocol (FOL) Trading Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $5.97 million and $981,681.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $461.26 or 0.00831953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00065588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 150.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00248431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $672.15 or 0.01212326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003655 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00029338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.82 or 0.00715730 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

