Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) were down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 19,323 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 12,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

A number of analysts have commented on ARZTY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Aryzta to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Aryzta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

