Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Shares Up 1.9%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.96. 5,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 2,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66.

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits.

