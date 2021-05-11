CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) dropped 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 308,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 430,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $115.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.09.
About CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)
CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.
