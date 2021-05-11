SOLVE (SOLVE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $488,017.00

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SOLVE has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $79.47 million and approximately $488,017.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00024040 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00045947 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,287,537 coins. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

