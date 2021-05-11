AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will report $18.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.34 million. AutoWeb reported sales of $17.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year sales of $75.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.86 million to $75.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $88.54 million, with estimates ranging from $83.30 million to $93.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoWeb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 290,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,940. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

