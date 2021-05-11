Analysts Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $199.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post sales of $199.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.79 million. RPC reported sales of $89.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $797.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $681.23 million to $856.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $933.02 million, with estimates ranging from $795.29 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of RPC stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,640. RPC has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,500,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,606,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $33,692,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,780,000 shares of company stock worth $16,374,650 over the last ninety days. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.