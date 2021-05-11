$4.87 Billion in Sales Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce $4.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.67 billion and the highest is $4.96 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $19.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.43 billion to $20.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.46 billion to $21.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $3.45 on Monday, reaching $171.42. 545,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.11 and its 200-day moving average is $148.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $184.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.