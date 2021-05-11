Zenswap Network Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 573.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $11.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 5,945% against the dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00082278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00064200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00105730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.45 or 0.00777000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00052087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,834.82 or 0.08747617 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

