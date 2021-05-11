TokenPay (TPAY) Hits Market Cap of $2.36 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $374,058.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 158.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,186.06 or 0.99847837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00044644 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00011084 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.69 or 0.00221978 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001759 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

