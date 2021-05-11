Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.57 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.84. 982,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,406. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

