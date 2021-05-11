Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $202.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce sales of $202.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.00 million and the lowest is $201.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $207.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $814.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.20 million to $829.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $798.00 million, with estimates ranging from $781.90 million to $824.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,053.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 53,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 175,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

