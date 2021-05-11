BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post $42.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.70 million and the lowest is $41.94 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $190.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.76 million to $192.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $234.10 million, with estimates ranging from $228.00 million to $240.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $514,325.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $47.77. 1,591,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,010. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.