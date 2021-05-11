Swapcoinz Price Tops $0.77 on Exchanges (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001397 BTC on major exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $481.13 or 0.00871331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 150.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00248872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.38 or 0.01203193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00029200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00719515 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

