Klimatas (KTS) One Day Volume Hits $353.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Klimatas has a market cap of $8,376.50 and approximately $353.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000794 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 116.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

