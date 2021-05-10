Fantom Price Tops $0.73 (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $333.12 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00082065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00105256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.01 or 0.00771844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00051513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.74 or 0.08729284 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

