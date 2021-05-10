Propy Market Capitalization Achieves $102.70 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. Propy has a market capitalization of $102.70 million and $1.02 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002661 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Propy has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00082065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00105256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.01 or 0.00771844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00051513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.74 or 0.08729284 BTC.

About Propy

PRO is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.