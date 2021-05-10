Maple (MPL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $148,884.00

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $19.45 or 0.00035315 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $148,884.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00082065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00105256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.01 or 0.00771844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00051513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.74 or 0.08729284 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

