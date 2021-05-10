$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Ooma reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.07. 52,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,236. The company has a market capitalization of $373.00 million, a P/E ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $132,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ooma by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

