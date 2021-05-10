Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) General Counsel Christopher C. Colson Sells 259 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.50. 799,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.69.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,821,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

