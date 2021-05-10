$115.10 Million in Sales Expected for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) will announce sales of $115.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $118.20 million. Farmer Bros. posted sales of $81.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full-year sales of $424.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $425.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $517.04 million, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $518.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FARM. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

FARM traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.63. 320,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,642. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $153.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FARM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

