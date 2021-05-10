Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.79 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $41.79 million and $50,194.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $17.94 or 0.00032706 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $480.64 or 0.00876165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 144.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00247677 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $667.48 or 0.01216769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003702 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00029857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.31 or 0.00716967 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,329,108 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mIAUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.