CryptEx Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,570.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. CryptEx has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $29,570.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $37.99 or 0.00069248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,608.62 or 0.99547555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00043622 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.00217620 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001747 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

