Scry.info (DDD) Price Up 35.8% Over Last Week

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Scry.info has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Scry.info has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $143,893.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00082021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00064230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00105014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.52 or 0.00764761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00051409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,759.64 or 0.08676486 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DDDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.