Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will post sales of $66.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.28 million to $67.01 million. Navigator reported sales of $63.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $330.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.11 million to $360.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $373.21 million, with estimates ranging from $311.85 million to $434.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NVGS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.34. 118,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,616. The stock has a market cap of $633.96 million, a P/E ratio of -103.09 and a beta of 2.33. Navigator has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,369,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter worth about $2,280,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Navigator by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 183,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

