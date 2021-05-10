AceD (ACED) Market Cap Reaches $444,603.35

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $444,603.35 and approximately $3,339.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AceD has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

