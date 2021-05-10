$83.23 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will report sales of $83.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.20 million and the highest is $85.30 million. Boston Private Financial posted sales of $81.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year sales of $334.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $343.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $346.48 million, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $360.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPFH traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,423. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

