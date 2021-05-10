OKB (OKB) Price Hits $31.87

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $2.23 billion worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKB has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $31.87 or 0.00058151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00083901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00064388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00106039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.00 or 0.00775501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00051409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,784.74 or 0.08730783 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

