Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Down 45.9% Over Last Week

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 45.9% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $1,513.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00083901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00064388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00106039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.00 or 0.00775501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00051409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,784.74 or 0.08730783 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETHMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.