MovieBloc Reaches Market Cap of $85.24 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $85.24 million and $22.72 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,402,212,268 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

