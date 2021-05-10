Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.67 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $44.04.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.
About Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.
Further Reading: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.