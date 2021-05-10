Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.67 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.92.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

