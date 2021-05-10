$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.03.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.87. 1,029,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,297. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.61.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

