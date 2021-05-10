Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ELP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 685,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,333. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 18.43%. Equities analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 866.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

