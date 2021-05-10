Asura Coin (ASA) Price Up 7.7% This Week

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded up 874.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Asura Coin has a market capitalization of $84,985.01 and approximately $331.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Asura Coin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Asura Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $413.20 or 0.00747609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 166.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00246567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $667.70 or 0.01208078 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00030463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.58 or 0.00722958 BTC.

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 coins. Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin . The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin . The official website for Asura Coin is asuracoin.io . Asura Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@asuracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asura Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asura Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

