KLAYswap Protocol Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $411.56 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $52.87 or 0.00095657 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $413.20 or 0.00747609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 166.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00246567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.70 or 0.01208078 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00030463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.58 or 0.00722958 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.