First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $780.27 Million

Brokerages predict that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report $780.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $795.10 million. First Horizon posted sales of $511.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FHN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,012,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,761. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,131,042 shares of company stock worth $20,675,683. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after buying an additional 12,253,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $81,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Horizon by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after buying an additional 2,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

