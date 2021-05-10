$780.27 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report $780.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $795.10 million and the lowest is $766.50 million. First Horizon posted sales of $511.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Horizon.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,012,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,761. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $19.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $781,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,131,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,675,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,565,000 after purchasing an additional 686,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,950,000 after buying an additional 852,699 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,685,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.