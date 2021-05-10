Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,044 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,955,000 after buying an additional 478,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,093,000 after purchasing an additional 323,752 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.59. 2,781,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,781. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

