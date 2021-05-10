Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $185.48 Average Price Target from Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.70.

Several analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Qorvo by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after buying an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $12.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,373,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,913. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.36 and its 200-day moving average is $169.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.