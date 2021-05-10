Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $56.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 218,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,144. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,085.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

