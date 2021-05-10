Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $112.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

AEIS stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,624. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. THB Asset Management increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 17,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

