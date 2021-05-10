NFT Index (NFTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for about $689.15 or 0.01240715 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NFT Index has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $8,288.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00083874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00018704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00064711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00105904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.00774712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,855.60 or 0.08741785 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NFTIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.