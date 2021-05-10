Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.63.

Several research analysts have commented on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of PI stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.16. 313,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,764. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,190. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

