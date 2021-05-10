-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.01. Elys Game Technology reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELYS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.78 to $6.69 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 566,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,847. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 million and a PE ratio of -6.22. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

