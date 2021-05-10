Rupiah Token Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00083874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00018704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00064711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00105904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.00774712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,855.60 or 0.08741785 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

IDRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

