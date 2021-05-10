Airbloc (ABL) Market Cap Reaches $11.83 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $11.83 million and approximately $245,131.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 43.6% against the dollar. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00083874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00018704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00064711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00105904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.00774712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,855.60 or 0.08741785 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

