Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RBC stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.94. The stock had a trading volume of 197,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.78. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on RBC shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

