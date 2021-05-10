Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.70-9.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.66. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.700-9.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.94.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.75. 5,045,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,689. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.23. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

